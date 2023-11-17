





06:41 Businessman Daniel Noboa upon receiving the credential of president of Ecuador, on November 15, 2023. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

In this edition of Enlace Andino, we address the challenges that the new president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, will face during the 18 months of his Government’s administration, in a country burdened by insecurity, among other social problems. We analyze how criminal power supplanted the State in the control of prisons, turning the country into one of the most violent in the world; and we investigate the demands that Ecuadorians have for the youngest president in their democratic history.