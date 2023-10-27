The state of Amazonas is the largest in Brazil and has the best preserved forests. However, during the Amazon summer, this region has been devastated by forest fires caused by the criminal action of agricultural businessmen, according to the central government, and which have been aggravated by the drought. In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Manaus, we talk about the challenges for the Brazilian Amazon, which faces the effects of one of the worst droughts in its entire history.

