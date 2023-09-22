





06:09 A combined image shows Mexican senator of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, while registering as a candidate to seek the candidacy of the ruling Morena party for the 2024 presidential elections, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 16, 2023. © Reuters

For the first time in the history of Mexico there could be a woman in the Presidency in 2024. Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of Government of Mexico City and candidate of the ruling party, will face Xóchitl Gálvez, politician, businesswoman and candidate of the opposition coalition. Both come to the race after a fight so that women can occupy spaces of power that have historically been reserved for men. Whoever is elected will have the mission of promoting equality and guaranteeing a gender perspective that protects women’s rights, among other urgent issues for Mexico.