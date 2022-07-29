Panama has been the protagonist of a series of protests, the largest in the last 30 years, led by unions from different sectors and indigenous groups. The closures of its main road artery provoked demonstrations that demanded the reduction in the prices of gasoline, food and medicine. After weeks of blockades, agricultural producers and merchants began to be affected, while food and gasoline became scarce in some areas of the country.

