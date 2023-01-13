In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Peru, we talk about the political instability that the country has experienced since the end of 2022, after former President Pedro Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress, a fact that prompted his dismissal and imprisonment. After the fall of Castillo, Dina Boluarte became the first woman to assume the Presidency of Peru. But her rise to power was rejected with violent protests that have resulted in dozens of deaths.

#Link #Peru #crisis #political #instability #fall #Pedro #Castillo