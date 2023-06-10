In the final stretch of his presidential term, Nayib Bukele maintains high popular approval, Salvadorans thank him for the abrupt decrease in the homicide rate, in a country that came to be considered the most dangerous in the world. But outwardly, his actions are strongly criticized. International organizations accuse him of not respecting human rights and imprisoning innocent people under the justification of his so-called “war against gangs.” We analyze from El Salvador.

