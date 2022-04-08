In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, we talk about the 40 years of the Malvinas War, or ‘Falklands’, as the British call them. The conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom for the sovereignty of the South Atlantic archipelago began on April 2, 1982, when Argentine troops landed there. It would end 74 days later, with the British triumph. An event in the country’s history that left deep wounds in Argentine society.

On April 2, on the Veteran’s Day and the Fallen in the Malvinas War, an act was held to commemorate 40 years of the conflict. During the ceremony, medals were awarded to ex-combatants and relatives of the fallen, who were the central theme of President Alberto Fernández’s speech.

“I want my first words to be for the soldiers who gave their lives, for their families, for all the veterans and the veterans who suffered delays. When a few days ago we said forcefully and decisively ‘Never Again’, we also extend it to our heroes and heroines of the Malvinas, so that they never again fall into oblivion and silence on the part of any government, ”said the president in the speech from him

In Argentina, the demand for the sovereignty of Malvinas is state policy. Also for the current government, which insists that the United Kingdom comply with the 1965 resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, which calls for negotiations to continue without delay on the sovereignty dispute over the islands.









For some ex-combatants, the link between their history and the defense of Human Rights is especially close. Without ignoring the claim of sovereignty, they understand that it was a military adventure carried out by a government that came to power through a coup. A coup that took place on March 24, 1976.

The members of the Malvinas Islands of La Plata Ex-Combatants Center participated, as they always do, in the commemorative act that takes place in Buenos Aires every March 24.

If for the country in general the dictatorship is associated with torture and disappearances, in the case of ex-combatants it was also the regime that led them to fight on the islands poorly prepared, poorly equipped, poorly fed, and in many cases, mistreated by their superiors.

The effects of the Malvinas war in Argentina did not end on June 14, 1981 with the surrender to the United Kingdom and have been especially profound for ex-combatants, even years after the conflict.

It is estimated that there are at least 300 ex-soldiers who took their own lives for not bearing the burden of what they experienced. The war wound is still open for many.