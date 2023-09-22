





06:34 FILE PHOTO: The Liberian container ship MSC UNITED VIII transits the expanded canal through the Cocolí locks on the Panama Canal, outside Panama City, Panama March 10, 2023. © Reuters

The drought in the Panama Canal, caused by the climate crisis and aggravated by the El Niño phenomenon, is affecting the flow of vessels that represent 6% of world trade. This could prompt shipping companies to use alternative routes, such as the Suez Canal, despite higher costs and travel times. To address this logjam, a $900 million investment project is proposed to connect the Indio River to the canal basin and maintain efficient and sustainable transit.