In this edition of Enlace, from Venezuela, we explain the situation of the media and the security of journalists in the South American nation, which have been the target of attacks for the last two decades. We also talked about the constant wave of blockages suffered by digital media that do not follow the line of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, in a country where physical newspapers practically do not exist and Venezuelans have fewer and fewer means to inform themselves.

There are more than 20 years with patterns of restrictions on freedom of the press in Venezuela, in which the disqualification of the media and journalists by the Government continues. According to the NGO Espacio Público, in the last three years criminal persecution has increased and legal proceedings have been opened not only against journalists, but also citizens who report.

In 2017, the National Constituent Assembly approved the Law against Hate. According to defenders of freedom of expression, this rule is an instrument to censor, control and punish journalists, the media and even private citizens, as happened in April with a 72-year-old Venezuelan woman who was charged with alleged threats to Nicolás Maduro through a TikTok video.

Meanwhile, the means to get information in Venezuela are less and less. Of the 110 newspapers that existed in the country, only about 10 remain, and they do not circulate every day. The lack of delivery of paper by the Government and the impediment of importing it forced most of the media to migrate to the digital world.

There are around 960 media outlets in the country, including web pages. 85% are basically government-controlled radio and television stations. During the anti-government protests between 2014 and 2017, most of the international news channels were expelled from the cable operators by order of Conatel, the regulator.

Since 2014, censorship against the media on the Internet has grown exponentially. Between January and December 2021, the organization VE Sin Filter registered the blocking of 59 websites, 36 of them corresponding to news pages.

In the midst of this panorama, without physical newspapers and with digital media blocked, Venezuelans have more and more limitations to inform themselves. The channels to which citizens turn are social networks and international news networks through YouTube. Also through a few radio stations that manage to circumvent government censorship.

Many journalists and citizens have resorted to installing VPNs on their computers to bypass portal blocking. However, the constant failures in the electrical service and the difficult connection to the Internet, especially in the interior of the country, further limit the right to information.