According to the Uruguayan Ministry of Tourism, 1,900,000 Uruguayans traveled to Argentina in the first six months of 2023 and spent more than 597 million dollars. The exchange rate difference with the neighboring country is the main attraction for Uruguayans, even more so since the Argentine Government decided to devalue the peso after the primary elections. In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, we analyze how Argentine inflation has impacted trade in products and services in Uruguay.

