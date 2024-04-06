In Nebaj, Guatemala, the shadow of the genocide that struck indigenous peoples in the 1980s persists. Despite being certified by the UN and a Guatemalan court, 40 years later, the State has still not recognized this genocide and remains unpunished. In 2024, a new attempt to seek justice is reactivated in the courts, while the scars of that conflict continue to mark the reality of thousands of Mayan indigenous people in the region. We explain it in this edition of Enlace.

#Link #Guatemala #genocide #Nebaj #victims #continue #challenge #impunity