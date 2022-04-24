In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica we talk about the border security operation that is being carried out in Guatemala, after the Government of El Salvador decreed a state of exception in its so-called “war against gangs.” This decision has prompted neighboring Central American countries to raise the alarm about a possible exodus of gang members or ‘mareros’, as they are known in this region of the world.

