Scientists have discovered a hyperlink between food regimen and mortality from the coronavirus. Thus, nations whose inhabitants adhere to the Mediterranean food regimen have proven the very best mortality charges. The newspaper “Izvestia” writes about this.

Of their research, scientists concluded that the low mortality charge in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, China and Turkey was facilitated by the behavior of residents to eat sauerkraut and dairy merchandise. “Low fats dairy and bitter milk merchandise are a part of many diets, the rationality of which has been confirmed. They contribute to the excretion of uric acid, normalization of lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, and are a supply of calcium, vitamin D, ”defined nutritionist Natalya Pugacheva.

However meals, in keeping with consultants, doesn’t have an effect on the virus, however the human immune system. It’s shaped, amongst different issues, by an individual’s meals habits: to type immunity, it is advisable to adhere to a sure food regimen for a number of years. However improper vitamin can result in numerous illnesses: weight problems or diabetes. They, in flip, irritate the course of the coronavirus an infection.

In Russia, over the previous day, 5195 new circumstances of coronavirus an infection have been detected in 84 areas. The overall variety of contaminated in Russia amounted to 1,025,505 for all the time of the unfold of the an infection.