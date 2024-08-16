Merkuris: Article on the Undermining of Nord Streams Prepares Zelensky for Removal

The publication in Western media of an article about the blowing up of the Nord Streams, which admits Kyiv’s involvement, may be preparation for the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Such a connection was discovered by British expert Alexander Mercuris on air YouTube-Duran channel.

“This article in the Wall Street Journal was written with the aim of preparing the ground for a change of power in Kyiv,” says Mercuris.