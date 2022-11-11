In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica from El Salvador, we talk about the consequences of the state of emergency implemented by the president, Nayib Bukele, after an escalation of homicides at the end of March attributed to gangs. The provision has already been renewed seven times and the Government has indicated that it will continue to extend it until the war against violent groups is won. Civil society organizations denounce constant violations of human rights during this period.

