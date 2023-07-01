The restrictive law SB 1718 enacted by the Republican governor of the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, goes into effect on July 1. Transporting undocumented people in the state will now be a felony. The law also penalizes companies that hire irregular migrants, restricts federal identification and access to rights such as health and education. Human rights organizations reject the law considering that it criminalizes the migrant community.

#Link #Florida #hell #undocumented #migrants