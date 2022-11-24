A photograph and nothing else: in a clap of hands the “Time Photo Studio” by Cheng Xiaoshi And Lu Guang is ready to time travel. No customer knows how this happens, a mystery hidden even from the young owner Quiao Ling, yet many turn to this agency to solve seemingly unsolvable problems. Whether it’s for reasons of the heart or work difficulties, Cheng Xhiaoshi can spend, starting from the instant enclosed in the slide, twelve hours in the body of the person photographed, half a day in which he will be guided by the gaze of his friend Lu Guang, an attentive and active spectator of the journey. And if first do not alter the past decisively it will seem simple enough, commission after commission the first difficulties will arise. Emotions, loves, murders and dramas: it is impossible to remain indifferent to what has terribly happened, but playing with the threads of time is a pastime that pays dearly.

That’s how it looks Link Clicksoriginal production by LAN studycapable of reworking a famous theme such as i time travel. However, we are not dealing with a common anime, but with a donghua, an animated series of Chinese origin, as evidenced by animations and voice acting. Available in the East for over a year, Link Click has surprisingly become part of the Italian catalog of Crynchyroll Premium in the month of October, thus enriching a very valid and varied offer.

Original title: Shiguang Dailiren Fan Wai Pian: Biwu Zhaoqin

English title: Link Clicks

Chinese Output: April 30, 2021

Italian release: October 8, 2022

Platform: Crunchyroll

Genre: fantastic, supernatural, dramatic, slice of life

Number of episodes: 11+1

Duration: 24 minutes

animation studio: LAN study

Adapted from: original work

Tongue: Chinese (dubbing), Italian (subtitles) We reviewed Link Click via streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Like yin and yang

Black and white, light and darkness, confusion and clarity: the taijitu, representation of the concept of yin and yang, is probably the most famous and recognizable symbol of Chinese culture in the West. Not a trivial division between good and evil, but two opposite energy polarities. And as yin depends on yang, Cheng Xiaoshi is inextricably linked to Lu Guang to be able to travel through time, between bodies not his own and a whirlwind of emotions. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the two protagonists of Link Click are also distinguished by the hair colourblack in a Cheng Xhiaoshi from the impulsive characterwhite for Lu guanglad firm and resolute.

Naturally, secondary characters appear alongside them, essential for conveying strong emotions and introducing important narrative turning points; it is the case Quiao Lingchildhood friend of Xhiaoshi, external helper of the intimate duo Xhiaoshi-Guang, almost intermediary between the photographic studio and the outside world, as well as of all customers looking for support and help. The “Time Photo Studio” in fact represents a possible resolution a material problemsbut especially moral, or at least a comfort: whether it is the past or the future, they must in fact remain unchanged. Time travel is then a search for meaning, for answers.

The journey of the user

In every anime, in every film, we viewers relive the feelings of our favorites, we make their emotions our own; likewise Xhiaoshi inherits not only the appearance, but also the soul of its clients, creating an indissoluble bond with them. Each trip therefore takes on a strong emotional value, destined to change the sensibility of the young man forever. Grieving the loss of a client’s loved ones becomes your own grief, theidentification is total, credible and sincere. Therefore, the differences with respect to the character of Lu Guangwho retraces the events in a purely mental way: thus respecting an almost unbridgeable distance with the past, which has the arduous task of setting a goal, moving away from the risk of dangerous unplanned events. The various commissions, the structural cornerstone of the work, alternate with a good rhythm: it is thanks to them that the plot evolves, with a such a calm pace, full of dramatic twists.

To condense it all, two main narrative sequences. In first partitself divided into short narrative arcs, the “Time Photo Studio” is grappling with some cases to solve, from a kidnapping to a problem between business partners, addressed in a few simple and linear episodes. The mosaic is recomposed in the second narrative section, strong in a single main strand. Here the references to the first episodes appear clear, nothing happens, or has happened, by chance, and each piece proves to be fundamental, fitting perfectly among the others. A cloud of mystery then envelops the fate of the protagonists, accompanying us towards a overwhelming and very open ending.

This anime is available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll on your PC, on your smartphone and on your console by signing up with a free account or by subscribing to a This anime is available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll , the first international online platform completely dedicated to the world of Japanese animation, manga and drama. You can watch for freeon your PC, on your smartphone and on your console by signing up with a free account or by subscribing to a monthly subscription plan which will allow you to simulcast anime with Japan.

Souls of China

Give Link Click a handful of seconds, that will be enough to perceive a strange sensation: the dubbing is in Chinese language. Goodbye to the guttural sounds typical of Japanese, space for a sweet, light and fluid language. Thus we cross the threshold of a new world, exotic and full of mysteries: the world of donghua. Some viewers may be displaced, but the work of Studio LAN has nothing to envy of the productions of the Rising Sun.

If in fact the animations they may seem very simple Andat times, not very fluidthe artistic management by Tenji Takumi, yes art director of the blockbuster film Your Namegives Link Click the title of little masterpiece. A essential character design but full of personality then enhances the characteristics of the characters, while the soundtrack emphasizes with success the most dramatic moments of the work, thanks to a very wise use of strings and piano. Finally, the opening, in English, of the band is iconic JAWS extension, Dive Back In Timewhich goes so well, by contrast, with OverThinkending signed by the Chinese rapper Fan Ka.

To whom do we recommend Link Click?

Anyone looking for a breath of fresh air will welcome Link Click. The theme of time travel is certainly not new to oriental animation, but Studio LAN’s donghua clearly demonstrates that it has something extra. If you love dramatic stories and are ready for a technical and sound sector that is as unusual as it is fascinating, the adventures of Cheng Xhiaoshi and Lu Guang will enrapture you.

Theme of time travel addressed in a very original production

Compelling storyline with strong emotional impact

Excellently orchestrated twists and turns

Immersive soundtrack and musical inputs always at the right moment

Characters with a well-defined character and effective character design… …But animations not always at the top

The Chinese dub might throw some off balance