The streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime, Crunchyroll, surprisingly uploaded the first episode of a new series dubbed into Italian. It’s about Link Clicksthe anime produced in China by LAN study which we have already told you about in our review.

Of the eleven episodes that make up the series, currently only the first is available with the Italian dubbing, most likely they will be distributed on a weekly basis every Monday.

