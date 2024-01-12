In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Brazil, we explore the political events that followed the attacks perpetrated by radical groups related to former President Jair Bolsonaro on January 8, 2023 at the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia. A year later, we examine the repercussions of these attacks, which were labeled terrorist by the Brazilian justice and press; in addition to judicial investigations, and political decisions that have marked the path towards stability in the country.

#Link #Brazil #balance #year #assault #headquarters #powers