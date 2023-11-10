PLOS Biology: Link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease explored

Scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (USA) have identified a link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. Results of work published in the journal PLOS Biology.

In an experiment on the fruit fly Drosophila, the authors examined the insect’s brain. In a previous study, the team showed that a high-sugar diet led to insulin resistance in midges’ peripheral organs. Now the attention of specialists has been focused on glial cells, since microglial dysfunction is known to cause degeneration of the nervous system.

Related materials:

It turned out that a high-sugar diet led to decreased levels of the PI3k protein in glial cells, which is caused by insulin resistance. In addition, low levels of Draper protein were observed in human microglial analogue cells, demonstrating impaired function. Further testing showed that artificially lowering PI3k levels resulted in both insulin resistance and low levels of Draper in Drosophila glial cells.

The most important finding was that after damage to olfactory neurons, microglial counterparts were unable to remove cellular debris in test subjects on a high-sugar diet because they had low Draper scores. Thus, consuming large amounts of sugar causes insulin resistance in glial cells, impairing their ability to clear cellular debris. The findings of the study may form the basis of new methods for preventing the development of neurodegenerative diseases.