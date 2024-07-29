For the first time, researchers from the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide, the University of South Australia and the University of Queensland have confirmed that the‘asthma breast milk increases the risk of allergies in children.

Maternal asthma increases the risk of allergies in children

In a systematic review of more than 20,000 sources, PhD student Andrea Roff and her team found that children whose mothers have maternal asthma are 76 percent more likely to have the condition themselves.

The review is the first time anyone has pooled data on how asthma severity and control during pregnancy affect allergy and asthma outcomes in children. It also found that better maternal asthma control during pregnancy reduces risk in children.

THE results have been published in the magazine BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

“We found that maternal asthma was associated with an increased risk of wheezing (59%), food allergy (32%), eczema (17%), and hay fever (18%),” Roff said.

“The associations between maternal asthma and offspring asthma risks were similar when exposure was due to maternal asthma during the index pregnancy or as a history of asthma, consistent with the chronic nature of asthma.

“Uncontrolled and more severe maternal asthma during the index pregnancy was also associated with an increased risk of asthma in the offspring.

“There was insufficient evidence to assess the impact of maternal asthma control and severity on wheezing or allergic disease in the offspring, nor on asthma exacerbations or inactive versus active asthma during pregnancy.”

Lead author and Associate Professor Kathy Gatford said the review also found that better control of maternal asthma during pregnancy reduces the risk to babies.

“Our analysis suggests that programmes aimed at improving asthma management in pregnancy could improve the long-term health of offspring and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications,” said Associate Professor Gatford.

“When mothers have asthma, the risk of asthma in their offspring is 13% lower if maternal asthma is well controlled and 19% lower in children whose mothers had mild asthma compared to those with moderate or severe asthma.

“This provides new motivation to work hard to control asthma during pregnancy.

“We already know that good asthma control improves outcomes during pregnancy and at birth, and we now know that children whose mothers had well-controlled asthma during pregnancy are at lower risk of developing asthma themselves.”

Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Asthma

About 4% of seven-year-old children in Norway suffer from asthma. Antibiotic use during pregnancy has been linked to asthma in children, but it is unclear whether antibiotics or infections are the primary cause.

In this study, now published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the University of Oulu, Finland, set out to tease apart the effect of antibiotics resulting from infections during pregnancy on childhood asthma.

The researchers analyzed data from two population-based cohorts, including 53,417 children in the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study (MoBa) and 541,036 children in the Medical Birth Registry in Norway. Information on infections during pregnancy was available in the MoBa cohort but not in the registry-based cohort.

Lead author Aino Rantala explains: “We found that in the MoBa cohort the association was dose-dependent, meaning that the more antibiotics you take, the higher your risk. The risk also appears to increase with antibiotic use later in pregnancy. This may be because later in pregnancy, antibiotic use has the greatest influence on the baby’s microbiota, which is important in the development of the immune system.”

The association between antibiotic use during pregnancy and childhood asthma decreased when researchers controlled for maternal infections during pregnancy, suggesting that maternal infections during pregnancy also play a role in asthma risk.

In the MoBa cohort, children of mothers with two or more respiratory tract infections had a 14% higher risk of asthma at age seven than children of mothers without these infections.

Interestingly, in the MoBa study, children of mothers who had lower respiratory tract infections during pregnancy but who had not taken antibiotics were at greater risk of asthma than children of mothers who had taken antibiotics for specific infections.

Aino Rantala therefore emphasizes the importance of taking antibiotics only when necessary.

“Because untreated infections during pregnancy can pose an even greater risk of asthma in children than simply taking antibiotics, it is advisable to take prescribed antibiotics that are known to be effective for specific infections. However, because using two or more antibiotics during pregnancy also increases the risk of asthma, it is probably not wise to take antibiotics just in case. In other words, pregnant women should still use antibiotics, but only when necessary.”

The results for both cohorts differed somewhat, which may be due to differences between the two population cohorts. The results reported here controlled for several exposures that could have had an effect, including maternal age, smoking during pregnancy, and mode of delivery, but there may also be other factors involved that were not controlled for, such as genetic or environmental exposures.

Uncontrolled maternal asthma increases the risk of asthma in offspring

Children whose mothers suffered from uncontrolled asthma during pregnancy are at greater risk of developing the disease at a young age, according to a study published online in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Xiaoqin Liu, Ph.D., of Aarhus University in Denmark, and colleagues analyzed data from 7,188 Danish children born to mothers with active asthma during pregnancy.

The researchers found that children born to mothers with mildly controlled asthma were less likely to be diagnosed with asthma at an early age than those whose mothers had mild uncontrolled asthma, moderate to severe controlled asthma, or moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma during pregnancy.

“Uncontrolled maternal asthma increases the risk of early-onset persistent and transient asthma,” the authors write. “If replicated, this may suggest that maintaining asthma control in pregnancy is an area for potential prevention of specific asthma phenotypes in offspring.”

Maternal asthma drugs linked to preterm births and low birth weight in newborns

According to a study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sue Jordan of Swansea University and colleagues, asthma medication prescriptions, whether continued or stopped during pregnancy, are associated with preterm births and low birth weight.

The prevalence of asthma in pregnancy has increased worldwide in recent years and there is no consensus on the effect of asthma or asthma medications on perinatal outcomes. However, it is known that medications prescribed for asthma can cross the placenta.

In the new study, researchers analyzed all births in Wales after 24 weeks of gestation between January 2000 and December 2010, with associated data on maternal prescriptions (117,717 births). Exposure to any asthma medication was defined as a woman being prescribed at least one asthma medication in the three trimesters of pregnancy. Pregnancies terminated because of fetal abnormalities, babies with congenital anomalies, pregnancies that were not singletons, and those exposed to other drugs or substances associated with perinatal outcomes were excluded.

Asthma prescriptions were associated with births before 32 weeks of gestation (aOR 1.33, 95%CI 1.10-1.61) and birth weights below the 10th percentile (aOR 1.10, 95%CI 1.03-1.18). Additionally, stopping asthma medications during pregnancy was associated with both births before 32 weeks (aOR 1.53, 95%CI 1.11-2.10) and births before 37 weeks of gestation (aOR 1.22, 95%CI 1.06-1.41).

Stillbirth was also more frequent among women who had been prescribed asthma medications compared to the unexposed population (aOR 1.56, 95%CI 1.21-2.00), particularly if the medications were stopped during pregnancy (aOR 1.91, 95%CI 1.29-2.82).

The authors conclude that closer monitoring, targeted support and active management of asthma are needed before, during and after pregnancy.

The authors add: “This analysis of prescription records for over 100,000 pregnancies found that women who stopped taking asthma medications during pregnancy were at increased risk of preterm birth and non-breastfeeding at 6-8 weeks, while women who continued with inhaled corticosteroids were at lower risk. Prescription records could be used to identify women who need additional help and support.”