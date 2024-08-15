Physical Review Letters: Sizes of mirror atomic nuclei determined

Scientists at Michigan State University conducted a study dedicated to measuring the nuclear radii of stable and unstable silicon isotopes. The results of the study, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, reveal a connection between the sizes of atomic nuclei and the nuclear matter inside neutron stars.

The researchers studied isotopic shifts that occur when the number of neutrons in an atomic nucleus changes and are expressed in a change in the energy level of electrons. Using laser spectroscopy on the BECOLA (BEam Cooler and LAser) setup, the scientists measured the nuclear radii of various silicon isotopes: silicon-28, silicon-29, silicon-30, and unstable silicon-32.

In particular, determining the radius of unstable silicon-32 and its mirror nucleus argon-32 allowed us to set constraints on the variables that describe the physics of astrophysical objects such as neutron stars. Mirror nuclei are nuclei with the same mass number, in which the number of neutrons in one nucleus is equal to the number of protons in the other and vice versa.

There is still a gap between the theory of the strong nuclear force and the description of the size of the nucleus. Moreover, it is unclear whether nuclear theories describing atomic nuclei can reliably describe nuclear matter, which consists of interacting protons and neutrons. Nuclear matter includes matter in extreme environments, such as neutron stars.

The authors note that the results obtained are consistent with constraints derived from observations of gravitational waves resulting from the collision of neutron stars.

