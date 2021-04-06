A person in charge of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed “a link” between AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus and the thromboses registered among people who received this vaccine, he assured this Tuesday in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

“Now we can say, clearly there is a link to the vaccine, which causes that reaction. However, we still do not know why (…) In the next few hours we are going to say that there is a link, but we have yet to understand why it happens, “said Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at EMA.

The European authority must decide officially on that subject, Cavaleri advanced.

“We are trying to have a precise framework of what is happening, to define the syndrome due to the vaccine (…) Among vaccinated people, a number of cases of cerebral thrombosis among young people has been registered higher than we expected. That we will have to say“he explained.

Suspicions about possible serious but rare side effects have been raised for several weeks among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca. It would be cases of atypical thrombosis, some of them have caused death.

In the UK there were 30 cases and seven deaths out of a total of 18.1 million doses administered up to March 24.

A vaccination center in Madrid, Spain, where the Oxford vaccine is given.

For the EMA, “a causal link with the vaccine has not been demonstrated,” as the executive director, Emer Cooke, explained several days ago.

For the European agency, according to current scientific knowledge, “there is no evidence to support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population“.

Atypical phenomenon

For Paul Hunter, a specialist in medical microbiology at the University of East Anglia, interviewed by AFP, “the evidence points rather towards the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a cause“, he assured.

The problems seen in some people vaccinated with AstraZeneca are not common thrombi (formation of blood clots), as originally reported, but a “very atypical” phenomenon, the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) stressed.

It is about “thrombosis of the large veins, atypical due to their location (mostly cerebral, but also digestive), which may be associated with thrombocytopenia (a deficiency of blood platelets) or coagulation problems”, such as bleeding, according to the ANSM.

In mid-March, the Paul-Ehrlich Medical Institute (PEI), which advises the German government, reported a “surprising accumulation of a very unusual specific form of cerebral venous thrombosis, associated with a deficiency of blood platelets.”

According to specialists, this very specific picture leads us to think of a phenomenon called disseminated intravascular coagulation (DICD).

As a precaution, several countries have decided to stop administering this vaccine to some age groups, including France, Germany and Canada.

For AstraZeneca, the benefits of the antidote from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory in the prevention of covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects and assured on Saturday that “patient safety” is its “top priority.”

