From Panama we talked about Barro Colorado Island, a center that receives some 1,200 scientists a year to do research on the environment. It is a 15 kilometer space that was formed more than 100 years ago on the road to the Panama Canal. The concern to use part of the jungle for the transoceanic route led naturalists of the time to promote a protected space for its study due to its richness in flora and fauna. In addition to its particularity of being located in the middle of two oceans.

