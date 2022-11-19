





05:54 Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks during the ceremony for the 103rd anniversary of the Colombian Air Force in Bogota, Colombia, November 17, 2022. © Juan Pablo Pino / AFP

In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Colombia, we talk about the first 100 days in office of President Gustavo Petro. Together with Luis Guillermo Vélez, lawyer and former secretary of the Presidency of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, we analyze the advances in the field of economy, security and social change policies, proposed during Petro’s presidential campaign. But we also address some of the challenges that his Administration still has to face.