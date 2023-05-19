The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shows Link and Zelda “in a relationship”, according to Zelda’s voice actress.

Nintendo has typically left Link and Zelda’s relationship up to players’ own interpretations, and gives the series’ two main characters only a limited amount of screentime together.

Now, voice actress Patricia Summersett has discussed her take on the character, after voicing Zelda in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom and spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

“As a voice actor, looking at the overall relationship between Link and Zelda over the ages, I personally love the ambiguity and that if there is something there it’s left to us,” Soummersett told The Gamer.

Breath of the Wild’s finale sees Link and Zelda reunited, and back on the road together on a quest to continue helping Hyrule. Tears of the Kingdom picks up some time later, with Link and Zelda beginning to explore beneath Hyrule Castle. What happened in the interim – and how long it has been – is left for players to discover.

It’s a time-skip which “dodges the ending”, Summersett says.

“You’re always wondering what may occur which keeps the relationship active. There’s a tension in that, and this defiance of a definition is something really nice… I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship with each other, it’s active, there’s a lot of care and a lot of listening, and I just love that about it.”

(Considering how much Link talks, it’s probably the best he’s a good listener.)

spoiler warning: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom discussion follows.

While Summersett doesn’t mention it herself, there’s a specific element in Tears of the Kingdom that has led some fans to speculate whether Zelda and Link are now a more traditional couple.

Link’s house in Hateno Village now features numerous objects owned by Zelda, with the suggestion that the two are co-habiting. The house continues to only feature one single bed.

Will Link and Zelda finally get a chance to settle down after Tears of the Kingdom? Let’s see what Nintendo’s DLC plans are first…



