In the Liniers Market, 12,655 animals entered 402 trucks. The demand worked with interest and consumption was sustained. Up to $ 209 was paid for 330-pound males and $ 207 for 280-pound heifers.

Despite this position of the buyers, the large volume of cow offerings ended up generating losses in the entire category, with the lowest cows being the most affected groups.

The preserves marked the current low of $ 105, with several lots at $ 100 and the best lots barely touched $ 150.