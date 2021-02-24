In the Liniers Market the entry failed again (7,443 animals entered) and with a poor entry the square was very firm. Outstanding maximums were paid in all categories and current maximum prices were also affirmed.

For light steers $ 180 was paid, for light heifers $ 187 and for light heifers $ 190. The cow also improved and reached a current high of $ 140. The bulls accompanied the climb.

The demand does not find enough income in the market and neither in the direct one. This situation boosted prices, but the street – according to buyers – is not ready for another rise.