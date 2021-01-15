14,524 animals entered the Liniers Market. The demand worked selectively and although there were some losses due to fair to good estates, the market was sustained.
A current maximum of $ 165 was reached in young bulls and heifers and the light calf exceeded $ 160.
Despite the fact that in this important volume of supply there was a lot of cow, the category did not suffer losses.
.
Commenting on Clarín’s notes is exclusive for subscribers.
Clarion
To comment you must activate your account by clicking on the e-mail that we send you to the box
Didn’t find the email? Click here and we will send it to you again.