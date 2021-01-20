With a moderate income, the square of this Tuesday in the Market of Property of Liniers was laborious. The demand operated selectively and despite the 7,299 heads offered, there were slight losses against the closing of last week.

On the one hand it should be noted that the quality of what was offered was not the best, Regular estates abounded and she was very meticulous in choosing the lots on demand.

What is considered the main cause of this less lively square cannot be ignored, and that is that the sale at counters is very hard. The situation has even generated some delays in collections.

For this Wednesday another moderate income is expected, between 8 and 9 thousand heads.