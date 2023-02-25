The original languages ​​of our state and country took, by their own right, the rostrum in the Linguistic Parliament from Sinaloa. The song, poetry and worldview of indigenous communities throbbed to the tenor of 18 languages ​​gathered within the framework of International Mother Language Day.

With such a precedent, passers-by were able to attest, witness the dances, that love in words, that culture that gives meaning and belonging to Mexico, to the many Mexicos that make up humanity.

languages ​​disappear Because capitalism tends to standardize all human beings, discrimination and the logic of the market are the main causes of an indigenous language disappearing.

The struggle of the Mayos, Yoremes, Rarámuris, the struggle of the indigenous people who inhabit Villa Juárez, Navolato, or Escuinapa, is the struggle of a national character. Let’s look up, a historical precedent and Sinaloan pride: Felipe Bachomo, Yoreme-Mayo, indigenous leader of the El Fuerte Valley, Villista general, defender of the natives, who was assassinated on October 24, 1916; how important to the story sinaloense that this indigenous person guide us, that he continue riding, that the struggle of the peoples prevail, that we call for a political rebellion from the pedagogical exercise with one goal: to rescue and preserve the indigenous peoples, our cultural heritage.

Losing a language is losing the identity and collective memory of peoples, because when a language dies, a way of seeing the world also dies. We cannot allow the beauty of the language to disappear from these linguistic systems that are the cultural heritage of sinaloa.

Listening to them by speaking in their mother tongue, bearing witness to their dance, listening to their songs and melodies, is undoubtedly a treat for our culture, making the Sinaloa Linguistic Parliament a treasure for the memory of our hearts; The town house opened its doors so that the representatives of our indigenous groups could come to show Sinaloa and the world everything they have to teach us, everything that is ours and we have forgotten it.

The Linguistic Parliament of Sinaloa dressed in colors, indigenous art and culture with indigenous dances from ancient times such as the Deer Dance, performed by musicians and dancers from The strong; the traditional dance of the chinelos, performed by the dance group from Ceuta, Elota; Pascola, for the dance group of Guasave, the Tepehuans for El Trébol Uno, from Escuinapa, and the Dance of the Deer performed by the dance group of Guasave, was truly an event that summons us to vindicate the cultures of our indigenous peoples in all their being and their existence, because thanks to them we are.

We are summoned through its sonority to exercise the other politics, to fight indifference; his voice, the one that resounded in the State Congress in the first Linguistic Parliament, it is a war cry from human love, to vindicate its belonging to this country and to humanity.

