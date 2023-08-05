Camila Polizzi in an image shared on her social networks, on May 16. courtesy

The Agreements Case, the formula investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office to transfer State funds to politically related foundations that already covers 11 of the 16 regions of Chile, covers an edge that has aroused special interest due to the unusual elements that compose it: a former influencer with failed attempts to enter politics, public money assigned to entities close to him, threats of hit men and the purchase of large amounts of underwear with funds for social projects. In the South American country it is known as the case lingerielinked to the agreement between the southern Regional Government of Biobío and the En Ti foundation.

Camila Polizzi (34 years old, Concepción) is the protagonist of the plot. The mother of two daughters, former model, former influencer and former creator of political satire content, she achieved greater notoriety when she ran for mayor of her native Concepción, 500 kilometers south of Santiago, in 2021, as an independent with the support of the Broad Front, the coalition of President Gabriel Boric. Her rejection of the idea of ​​decriminalizing abortion expressed during the campaign caused the leftist formation to withdraw its support from her. She showed up anyway and lost. She later tried unsuccessfully to become an independent deputy, supported by the center-left Radical Party for the Biobío Region.

After his failures in the political arena, he became the legal representative of the Fundación Capital Social, dedicated to developing projects for the community in the area. The entity does not officially exist, according to the Ministry of Justice to Biobío radio. The same outlet revealed on July 13 that the Regional Government of Biobío assigned 250 million pesos (290,000 dollars) to the En Ti Foundation, to which Polizzi “leased” the name and the respective electronic signature for 10 million pesos. ($11,700). The program for which it received public funds consisted of 45 workshops for which the services of the EQOS consultant and the (Technical Training Agency) OTEC Frumisal Limitada were contracted.

The day before the En Ti Foundation signed the first contract with OTEC Frumisal Limitada, Sebastián Polanco, a partner of Polizzi, bought the company, which was supposed to run a large part of the workshops. Of the total allocated budget, the foundation transferred 93.5 million pesos ($109,000) to OTEC. Polanco acquired the entity together with his friend Matías Godoy, who was left in charge of 95% of the company and as his legal representative. When the media covered the tricks, Godoy reported himself to the Investigative Police, PDI, assuring that he entered society as a “favour” to his friend, that he was the one who made all the decisions, and that now he understood that they had used him as a “white stick”.

“I was always told what I had to do (…) In reality they deceived me, because they repeatedly told me that there was no irregularity,” Godoy said. Among the information he provided to the authorities was the detail of the expenses associated with the OTEC Frumisal checking account: repeated purchases at the Intime women’s lingerie store and other brands such as Zara and Saville Row. There are also many restaurants and delivery, according to the self-report to which the Diario Digital del Gran Concepción had access. Polizzi’s modeling days underwear photos and Intime spending led to the plot becoming publicly known as caso lingerie.

The scandal led to the opening of an ex officio investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged irregularities in the transfer of funds from the Regional Government of Biobío to foundations. At the end of July, the ministerial secretary of the Biobío Government Secretariat (Seremi), Eduardo Vivanco, resigned from his position. He did it the same day that a secret meeting with Polizzi came to light when the pot of the plot had already been uncovered. The only time the protagonist of the case has been seen in public was this Wednesday, when she went to the local Concepción prosecutor’s office to denounce alleged threats received by Vivanco in that meeting.

Polizzi accuses that they made him a “trap”. She was summoned by the Radical Party militant, Erick Díaz, and Vivanco would have joined after a while, without her knowledge. In the lawsuit, the woman maintains that Vivanco insisted on denouncing specific people from the Regional Government and spits out intimidating threats. “The government minister, Eduardo Vivanco, expressly talks about hit men. ‘How much does a Colombian cost?’ The now ex-authority would have asked repeatedly. “The people of the Regional Government of Biobío are going to eliminate me, they are going to kill me,” Vivanco said, according to the complaint in which he claims to fear for his integrity and that of his daughters, to which Radio Biobío had access in Conception. Vivanco denies everything. The threats and the supposed confinement. According to him, it was she who asked him to meet.

The questions also point to the governor of the Biobío Region, Rodrigo Díaz. Since the amount awarded by the Regional Government to the foundation chaired by Polizzi was less than 443 million pesos, the initiative did not require the approval of the plenary session of the Regional Council. The decision to make a direct allocation to Fundación En Ti rested solely with the administration of Governor Díaz. “If you ask me what my responsibility is. I tell them: ‘Look, I am the head of the service, and I have political responsibility for everything that happens in the service,’ he said this week.