He got back to his best form last year. Jesse Lingard went on loan to West Ham, where he scored nine goals and provided five assists in 16 games. He gained confidence and gave a wake-up call to the Old Trafford management. I’m still here, he seemed to tell them. But on his return to Manchester for the current course, his regularity ended. It didn’t count for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it isn’t counting for Ralf Rangnick either. play at times. He has only started against Young Boys, with the Champions League group stage decided, and against West Ham in the League Cup.

Lingard looks for a way out. When the season ends, so will his commitment to Manchester United. However, he could stop wearing the Red Devils jersey for the next two weeks. Assignment sought. The player wants to return to London, and West Ham wants to see him again at the London Olympics. The Hammers are fourth, and are fighting for a place in the next Champions League. Situation that makes Lingard’s return difficult, because at Old Trafford they will not let the footballer go to a direct rival.

The same problem is Tottenham, which according to the Manchester Evening News is another interested in the 29-year-old player. Those of Antonio Conte add one point more than those of Ralf Rangnick, with two games less. The Mancunian newspaper reports that it is Newcastle United who could have more ballots to take him away. In the MEN they say that the magpies want to take over Lingard’s services. They are willing to match the million and a half pounds West Ham paid for last year’s loan in addition to taking over the player’s full salary. Manchester United and the London team expected the footballer to remain at Old Trafford until the end of his contract, but Newcastle United’s offer could benefit all parties. Although Lingard still prefers to return to London.