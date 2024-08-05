“There is a drop in blood donors in the summer and this creates problems for those who need constant transfusions, such as thalassemics”. This is the complaint of Pietro Giannopolo, director of ‘Linfa Rossa, blood donors Odv’, which deals with blood donations at the Cervello hospital in Palermo. Giannopolo also brings two direct testimonies: “I am a child affected by thalassemia, I am sad and I am very down, because I see the other children playing carefree and I am always tired, because in the hospital they have not yet been able to give me a “recharge” of blood (transfusion)”, says a thalassemic child. And then the story of a young woman: “I am a mother affected by thalassemia and in the summer I feel bad because the transfusions are always late. Some days, between the heat and the low hemoglobin I am stuck in bed and I cannot take care of my children”.

“These are two touching testimonies, from a mother and a child, who have Thalassemia and who need blood transfusions every 15 days – says Linfa Rossa – There are about 300 people, including those with Thalassemia and those with Sickle Cell Anemia, who are welcomed at the Cervello hospital and in addition several who have undergone bone marrow transplants at the Cervello hospital and Ismett who need blood donations”.

“There is currently a drop in donors and disruption is expected at the Cervello hospital in Palermo throughout the summer.” Hence the appeal: “Come and donate blood, help save lives and give hope for a better life to many people who are suffering. If you have never donated, just do the Pre-donation which consists of a conversation with the doctor and a blood test. After a few days you will be called back to donate. Book at the numbers 392/9240662 – 375/6324280.”