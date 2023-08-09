The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team achieved the feat in the Leagues Cup, beating the New England Revolution in the penalty shootout, with an outstanding performance by the Mexican goalkeeper Fernando Tapia, who put on the gloves of magnetism and saved two shots to give your team the ticket to the next round.
Now, the Mexican team will be facing off in the quarterfinals against Philadelphia Unionwhere on paper the club led by coach Mauro Gerk is the expert in candy, although nothing is ever written in football.
For their part, the Philadelphia Union came from behind on the scoreboard against the New York Red Bulls, so that at 68′ Nathan Harriel’s goal fell and thus everything went into overtime, winning 4-3.
Now, a tight game is expected and where the American club will seek from the beginning to dominate the Roosters with the speed of its players. Without a doubt, a complicated commitment for the Aztec squad.
Goalie: F.Tapia
Defenses: O. Mendoza, F. Lértora, Ó. Manzanarez, J. Perlaza
Media: P. Barrera, J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, J. Gómez
Forwards: TO. Sepulveda and Camilo Sanvezzo.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: D. Lowe, J. Elliott, J. Glesnes
Media: K. Wagner, J. Bueno, J. Martínez, O. Mbaïzo, D. Gazdag
Forwards: J. Carranza and M. Uhre.
This game will be played next Saturday, August 12, at a time yet to be confirmed. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
