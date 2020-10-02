After the win over Mainz 05 is before the home game against Bayer Leverkusen. Pellegrino Matarazzo warns of the upcoming opponent of VfB Stuttgart, at the same time, the 42-year-old wants to take the momentum from last weekend with him. The starting XI should therefore only change minimally due to a suspension from Pascal Stenzel.
VfB Stuttgart is back in the Bundesliga and impresses with offensive football. No wonder that ten goals were scored in the first two games: Although the Swabians conceded a 2-3 defeat against SC Freiburg, they finished Mainz 05 4-1 a week later.
“I think that we showed a good performance in the first two games,” said Pellegrino Matarazzo at the press conference before the home game against Bayer Leverkusen, “the performances shown give us courage and a broad chest for the tasks ahead.” It is precisely this “energy” and “willingness” that the team has put on display that they will need in the coming weeks to stay on track, especially after the international break, and also against 1. FC Köln, FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt to score.
Initially, the focus is entirely on Leverkusen. Coach colleague Peter Bosz has “a team with enormous individual quality”, enthused Matarazzo, “you saw in the game against Leipzig that they are now fully there and want to attack.” The home game in front of 12,000 spectators will be an “endurance test” from which the VfB coach does not want to emerge as a loser: “We believe in our quality and our strengths. We want to go into the game with the same energy and focus as we did against Mainz, then we can hurt Leverkusen too. ”
Almost all of the current player material is available, only Pascal Stenzel is not eligible to play due to last weekend’s yellow-red ban. There were no new injuries, but Matarazzo still has to do without the quartet around Nicolas Gonzalez, Erik Thommy, Clinton Mola and Maxime Awoudja.
There should only be one change in the starting line-up – because of Stenzel. The chain of three in front of Gregor Kobel could therefore consist of Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton and Marc Oliver Kempf, but Marcin Kaminski could also start instead of Stenzel and Mavropanos. Before that, Silas Wamangituka, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala and Borna Sosa should play again, while Daniel Didavi and Gonzalo Castro will most likely play behind center forward Sasa Kalajdzic.
