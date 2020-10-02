#Matarazzo: “We need the same energy and willingness on the pitch in the future too.” (2/2) #VfBPK – VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) October 1, 2020

There should only be one change in the starting line-up – because of Stenzel. The chain of three in front of Gregor Kobel could therefore consist of Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton and Marc Oliver Kempf, but Marcin Kaminski could also start instead of Stenzel and Mavropanos. Before that, Silas Wamangituka, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala and Borna Sosa should play again, while Daniel Didavi and Gonzalo Castro will most likely play behind center forward Sasa Kalajdzic.