On Saturday evening the Borussia at the VfB Stuttgart and wants to get the third win in the third game of the year there. Against the so far strong promoted team coach Marco Rose will probably be able to rely on Alassane Plea again, even if the Frenchman still has to work up a training deficit.
After winning in Bielefeld and at home against FC Bayern, the next three in 2021 should now be in Stuttgart. The game with the promoted team is the penultimate first round match before it is decided against Bremen next Tuesday.
“I don’t worry about the fact that the next two games are the last of the first half of the season. Every game is extremely important. We want to score more points in order to stay on top,” said Marco Rose at the press conference before the game. After all, you are within reach of the top positions in the table and do not want to lose touch.
In terms of personnel, the Gladbach trainer can almost draw on the full, even if Marcus Thuram is still missing and Breel Embolo is still questionable after his hand operation for reasons of wound healing and a splint. “Breel has had an operation and he is fine. We look at the matter and talk to the doctors whether it makes sense for him on Saturday,” said Rose, who will not take the risk with Embolo in a fit plea.
Valentino Lazaro is still out due to his muscle injury, Rocco Reitz is slowly being brought back to the team.
In addition, Mamadou Doucouré is not ready for use either. “I hurt Mamadou Doucouré slightly again before the Christmas break. So we gave him a break so that he could regain his head. He will come back in the next few weeks and then hopefully tackle things with a smile,” said Rose a new chapter in the Frenchman’s story of suffering.
Alassane Plea, on the other hand, could be a candidate for the first team again after recovering from the strain. “Lasso trained individually until yesterday and today took part in parts of the team training. We will see how it behaves in the final training tomorrow,” said Rose on Thursday.
But Plea already seems pretty sure to be a candidate for the starting line-up in Stuttgart. “After a win against Bayern there is a high probability that we will start with the same staff. But there are also guys who make it into the starting line-up and deserve it, so there can be changes,” revealed Rose and who otherwise than Plea, who would begin for Embolo, could he have meant?
Well, another candidate would be Hannes Wolf, who was substituted on against FC Bayern for the last ten minutes. “Hannes is training very well, he is in a good mood. We had a conversation last week, of course he would like more. If there are more games now, Hannes will get his chance right from the start,” said Rose the English weeks ahead.
In the conversation with Wolf there seemed to have been a need for clarification as to why the Austrian, after a great starting eleven performance in the 1-0 win over his ex-club RB Leipzig, where Wolf scored the golden goal, only in the following two games sat on the bench.
“As a coach, I didn’t really notice that during this very intense phase, so it’s always good that players come to the coach and talk about it,” Rose wanted to praise his protégé for his commitment.
As a stronger player, Wolf could actually have an advantage over Patrick Herrmann in the race for a starting place against the counter team from Stuttgart, who will have little room for his pace against the low VfB.
Accordingly, the back four with Stevie Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi and Ramy Bensebaini should be set before Yann Sommer. At the headquarters, Rose will have to choose a duo from the trio Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus and Christoph Kramer. Zakaria seems to be gradually back in the game, Kramer could get a break so that Neuhaus doesn’t take the swing of the winning goal against FC Bayern.
Lars Stindl will act behind Alassane Plea, while Jonas Hofmann and Hannes Wolf will occupy the offensive wings.
Leave a Reply