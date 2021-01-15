“I don’t worry about the fact that the next two games are the last of the first half of the season. Every game is extremely important. We want to score more points in order to stay on top,” said Marco Rose at the press conference before the game. After all, you are within reach of the top positions in the table and do not want to lose touch.

In terms of personnel, the Gladbach trainer can almost draw on the full, even if Marcus Thuram is still missing and Breel Embolo is still questionable after his hand operation for reasons of wound healing and a splint. “Breel has had an operation and he is fine. We look at the matter and talk to the doctors whether it makes sense for him on Saturday,” said Rose, who will not take the risk with Embolo in a fit plea.

Valentino Lazaro is still out due to his muscle injury, Rocco Reitz is slowly being brought back to the team.

In addition, Mamadou Doucouré is not ready for use either. “I hurt Mamadou Doucouré slightly again before the Christmas break. So we gave him a break so that he could regain his head. He will come back in the next few weeks and then hopefully tackle things with a smile,” said Rose a new chapter in the Frenchman’s story of suffering.

But Plea already seems pretty sure to be a candidate for the starting line-up in Stuttgart. “After a win against Bayern there is a high probability that we will start with the same staff. But there are also guys who make it into the starting line-up and deserve it, so there can be changes,” revealed Rose and who otherwise than Plea, who would begin for Embolo, could he have meant?

In the conversation with Wolf there seemed to have been a need for clarification as to why the Austrian, after a great starting eleven performance in the 1-0 win over his ex-club RB Leipzig, where Wolf scored the golden goal, only in the following two games sat on the bench.

“As a coach, I didn’t really notice that during this very intense phase, so it’s always good that players come to the coach and talk about it,” Rose wanted to praise his protégé for his commitment.

As a stronger player, Wolf could actually have an advantage over Patrick Herrmann in the race for a starting place against the counter team from Stuttgart, who will have little room for his pace against the low VfB.

Accordingly, the back four with Stevie Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi and Ramy Bensebaini should be set before Yann Sommer. At the headquarters, Rose will have to choose a duo from the trio Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus and Christoph Kramer. Zakaria seems to be gradually back in the game, Kramer could get a break so that Neuhaus doesn’t take the swing of the winning goal against FC Bayern.

Lars Stindl will act behind Alassane Plea, while Jonas Hofmann and Hannes Wolf will occupy the offensive wings.