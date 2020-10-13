On Tuesday evening (8:45 p.m.), the German national team will receive Switzerland as part of the fourth day of the Nations League. Which starting line-up will Joachim Löw choose this time?
It was a sluggish kick that the German national team revealed in Ukraine on Saturday. Against a weakened opponent, the DFB-Elf struggled to a 2-1 victory, which could have been better if the chances in the second half, but ultimately reflected the difficulties the team has to contend with.
Processes could be seen in the 3-4-3 preferred by Joachim Löw, but they were not carried out well. The national coach explained in retrospect, which is why the full-backs Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann had moved up so far – but because the storm trio Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Julian Draxler were also extremely high, remained Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos in defensive midfield no pass points forward. Dynamic and pace were seldom available, rather it was a predictable and static game that was decided because of a corner kick and an individual error by goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan in his second international match.
Löw has had to deal with criticism for many years, after all, the metaphor of 80 million national coaches is no coincidence. The stubborn adherence to the triple chain and the choice of player staff has been criticized ever more violently since the end at the 2018 World Cup. The latter is a dilemma with which Löw cannot really do anything right. If he uses the regular players too often, the club officials turn in and demand a break, as enough games have to be played at club level. If he tries new things with new players, it is said that the choice of personnel is not worthy of a national team and that the games are becoming less attractive.
Löw has a clear opinion on the system issue: It is not important whether the team plays with a four-man or a three-man / five-man chain, but how they shape the game, said the 60-year-old at the press conference on Monday (via dfb.de): “What is more important is who we put in which positions and in which rooms. Then we can trigger dynamics. Whenever we occupy the rooms well, we are good. That’s what matters – and not whether we are three or three at the back play with four people. ”
In addition, almost all national players would play in their clubs with a back four, so rehearsing this variant with a view to the European Championship in 2021 is not even necessary. “But I would like to have another option when we go into the tournament,” emphasized Löw, who should therefore also play with a three-man back against Switzerland.
When asked about the staff, he said that Draxler had “some Achilles tendon problems”, Halstenberg had “felt something about the adductors” and Klostermann complained of “knee problems”. Timo Werner, who had started on the bank in Ukraine, is meanwhile “in full possession of his strength. There is no sign of a weakening”, said Löw.
Few changes are to be expected. Manuel Neuer is likely to be in goal again and the three-man chain will most likely consist of Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger, with Robin Gosens being preferred to Halstenberg on the left because of his offensive power, while Klostermann will again act as right full-back should. In the defensive midfield, Kimmich and Kroos remain set, while Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Werner could start in the front line if Draxler fails.
Leave a Reply