Processes could be seen in the 3-4-3 preferred by Joachim Löw, but they were not carried out well. The national coach explained in retrospect, which is why the full-backs Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann had moved up so far – but because the storm trio Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Julian Draxler were also extremely high, remained Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos in defensive midfield no pass points forward. Dynamic and pace were seldom available, rather it was a predictable and static game that was decided because of a corner kick and an individual error by goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan in his second international match.

Löw has had to deal with criticism for many years, after all, the metaphor of 80 million national coaches is no coincidence. The stubborn adherence to the triple chain and the choice of player staff has been criticized ever more violently since the end at the 2018 World Cup. The latter is a dilemma with which Löw cannot really do anything right. If he uses the regular players too often, the club officials turn in and demand a break, as enough games have to be played at club level. If he tries new things with new players, it is said that the choice of personnel is not worthy of a national team and that the games are becoming less attractive.

Few changes are to be expected. Manuel Neuer is likely to be in goal again and the three-man chain will most likely consist of Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger, with Robin Gosens being preferred to Halstenberg on the left because of his offensive power, while Klostermann will again act as right full-back should. In the defensive midfield, Kimmich and Kroos remain set, while Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Werner could start in the front line if Draxler fails.