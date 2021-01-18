Three players who were last scheduled under Terzic will be canceled. In addition to Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, who was injured in the 1-1 draw against Mainz, is also missing. “He has a torn hamstring and we will probably miss two to three weeks,” Terzic said of Zagadou. Manuel Akanji will probably move into central defense for the French.

A lot speaks for Thomas Delaney, who could play as the last remaining experienced midfielder of Dortmund from the beginning. Alternatively, Julian Brandt could also take over the position in the headquarters, but Brandt is probably needed further up front, as there is still a big question mark behind Giovanni Reyna.

“He’s returning to the field individually this afternoon. We hope that he can be back with the team tomorrow to sweat it out before the game and then see if we can plan for the game with him,” said Terzic, explaining the situation at Reyna. So it sounds like the American is just an option for substitution. Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer complete the Dortmund drop-out list.

Accordingly, Thomas Meunier, Akanji, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro could put the back four in front of goalkeeper Roman Bürki. At headquarters, Delaney would appear next to Jude Bellingham if Brandt were needed next to Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho. As always, Erling Haaland will try to further expand his balance sheet at the very front.