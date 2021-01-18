Before the top duel in Leverkusen on Tuesday evening Borussia Dortmund posted personnel. The shoe pinches, especially in the headquarters, can BVB still muster a powerful team to score points with their direct competitors?
“Leverkusen are level on points with us. They didn’t have an easy start and lost their two top scorers before the season, but they’re playing a very good round. It’s going to be tough for us, but we’re happy,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic the game at the Werkself.
Three players who were last scheduled under Terzic will be canceled. In addition to Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, who was injured in the 1-1 draw against Mainz, is also missing. “He has a torn hamstring and we will probably miss two to three weeks,” Terzic said of Zagadou. Manuel Akanji will probably move into central defense for the French.
Witsel’s long failure was last compensated by Emre Can, but the German national player will not be available in Leverkusen due to a yellow card suspension. “We have already mentioned how important he is to us. Tomorrow the position will have to be filled by someone else, maybe in a slightly different role,” said Terzic, who did not want to look into his cards as to who will start with Can will stand.
A lot speaks for Thomas Delaney, who could play as the last remaining experienced midfielder of Dortmund from the beginning. Alternatively, Julian Brandt could also take over the position in the headquarters, but Brandt is probably needed further up front, as there is still a big question mark behind Giovanni Reyna.
“He’s returning to the field individually this afternoon. We hope that he can be back with the team tomorrow to sweat it out before the game and then see if we can plan for the game with him,” said Terzic, explaining the situation at Reyna. So it sounds like the American is just an option for substitution. Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer complete the Dortmund drop-out list.
Apparently Terzic liked Brandt’s performance against Mainz. “He played a very decent game against Mainz, moved well, was active and difficult for the opponent to grasp. We support him in believing even more in his own strengths. We will continue to do that,” let the Dortmund coach know.
Accordingly, Thomas Meunier, Akanji, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro could put the back four in front of goalkeeper Roman Bürki. At headquarters, Delaney would appear next to Jude Bellingham if Brandt were needed next to Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho. As always, Erling Haaland will try to further expand his balance sheet at the very front.
