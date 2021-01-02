? Look who we got there? pic.twitter.com/oIVjq0mIZI – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 29, 2020

Thorgan Hazard will definitely be out, the Belgian is still suffering from muscle problems. Jude Bellingham’s commitment is also questionable due to a minor injury. Otherwise, in principle, the entire squad is available, so BVB can compete with the best cast.

Haaland’s supporters on the wings will be Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna, alternatives on the flanks are few and far between, especially after Hazard’s failure – Reus could help out and Dahoud could move on to the team.