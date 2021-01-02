Also denies on Sunday afternoon Borussia Dortmund his first game in the new year when VfL Wolfsburg will be visiting on the 14th Bundesliga matchday. Trainer Edin Terzic will again be able to rely on the hope Erling Haaland.
The Dortmund team missed the Norwegian Haaland for the whole of December due to a torn muscle fiber. But the 20-year-old worked hard on his comeback over the holidays and should celebrate his return with a starting XI against the Wolves.
Without the storm star, BVB had a hard time on the offensive, as they only hit the opposing net ten times in the last seven games – Haaland alone is already 10 goals in the league and six more in the premier class.
Since Youssoufa Moukoko will be sidelined due to knee problems, Haaland’s return is all the more necessary. Otherwise, coach Terzic will continue to stick to his previous system – now for the first time with the Scandinavian bomber as the striker.
Thorgan Hazard will definitely be out, the Belgian is still suffering from muscle problems. Jude Bellingham’s commitment is also questionable due to a minor injury. Otherwise, in principle, the entire squad is available, so BVB can compete with the best cast.
Thus Dortmund will start with Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro in the back four in front of goalkeeper Roman Bürki. Before that, Terzic will again rely on Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel as stabilizers, while Marco Reus will act much more aggressively at headquarters.
Haaland’s supporters on the wings will be Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna, alternatives on the flanks are few and far between, especially after Hazard’s failure – Reus could help out and Dahoud could move on to the team.
The expected starting eleven of BVB against Wolfsburg:
