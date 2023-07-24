Beerensteyn had to be replaced by Katja Snoeijs three minutes before the end after a charge from Diana Gomes on her right ankle. The Juventus striker then left Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on crutches and was examined this morning. It showed that the seriousness of the injury was not too bad. Whether Beerensteyn can play against the United States on Thursday is not yet clear, but she will remain with the group of national coach Andries Jonker.

Moreover, the Juventus attacker can no longer be replaced, now that the world championship in Australia and New Zealand has also officially started for the Orange. Shanice van de Sanden, who traveled to the other side of the world as a reserve, returns home. No replacement can be called for any player who is injured now.

Beerensteyn started in the base against Portugal and, together with Lieke Martens, forms the two-headed Orange vanguard, partly because all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema is unable to travel to Australia and New Zealand due to a cruciate ligament injury. See also Dead | Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Denise Dowse has died

The Orange Lionesses trained in Dunedin today, after which they return to the base camp in Tauranga. There will then be a private training on Tuesday, after which the next flight to Wellington awaits on Wednesday. The second group match will be played there on Thursday (03:00 Dutch time) against reigning world champions the United States.

World Cup game

