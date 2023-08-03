Lineth Beerensteyn is ready for her return to the World Cup. The attacker of the Orange Lionesses received a big blow to her right ankle against Portugal, but she has now recovered. “I thought: it won’t, will it? Is this the end of the tournament?”

Filled with relief, Beerensteyn plops down on a chair in the Trinity Wharf Hotel. With her body language she radiates: let the eighth final against South Africa come. She received a tap on the right ankle in the first group match with Portugal and thought for a moment that her World Cup was over. “The pain was unbearable,” says Beerensteyn, who left the stadium on crutches and had an MRI scan made the next day.

These were tough hours for her: ,,You don’t want to drive yourself crazy with thoughts that are not correct. You don’t know what’s up yet, so you have to keep calm, but of course there were tears. Also from the pain. My teammates reassured me and then I called my brother Regilio and my father. My brother is always very positive and said: ‘Soon you will be back on the field’. Playing around a bit to reassure me, he always succeeds.” See also Cashback, new IPVA and unification of taxes; see points of the preliminary text of the tax reform

Read also • South Africa stunts in injury time and is opponent of the Oranje Leeuwinnen in the eighth finals of the World Cup

• ‘Mama Sherida’ (33) hasn’t seen a new Sherida Spitse yet: ‘If they get spoiled, I’ll say something about it’

• Talented Lionesses show themselves: ‘It really is a beautiful generation that is coming’

Her brother was right: the damage was not too bad and there was ‘only’ a strain: ,,The relief was enormous. Of course you have to keep listening to your body to recover well, but fortunately the tournament is not over yet. It was frustrating to sit on the bench in normal shoes, but I was also very proud of the team. Because of them I may be able to make minutes this World Cup. First Sunday and then hopefully more games. Of course I hope to be able to score another goal. It’s up to the coach, but I’m ready.” See also Söder amazes with promises of wind power on ZDF – and compares the Free State with FC Bayern





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

World Cup Match Center

Check here the complete schedule of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, all results and the positions in the groups.

View the positions and the schedule below (the Orange Lionesses are in Group E)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also China: Li Qiang is named prime minister and will command economy - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here