Dhe desperation was evident in Jürgen Klopp. “I don’t know how we couldn’t win here,” said the Liverpool coach after the furious 2-2 (1-2) win over leaders Arsenal. “I can live with the draw because Arsenal were good. But they could have lost the game, even had to.” His team, bottom in the table, is in danger of missing the international competitions despite their strong performance.

The game between the Reds, so disappointing in the Premier League, and leaders from North London at Anfield offered everything that characterizes a top game. Great goals, fast-paced football, a missed penalty kick by top scorer Mohamed Salah and great opportunities missed in added time. “It was a spectacular game,” enthused Klopp.

“I’m not overly happy”

His team showed a strong reaction against guests who had been superior for a long time after the 0:2. Salah (42nd minute) and Robert Firmino (87th) provided the well-deserved equalizer. But there was much more to it: Salah missed a penalty kick when the score was 1:2. In addition, the Liverpool professionals failed again and again because of the outstanding Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. “I’m not overly happy, but I can live with that,” said Klopp.

Leaders Arsenal, on the other hand, failed to successfully defend their eight-point lead over Manchester City. Coach Mikel Arteta’s side are six points clear of the Cityzens in one game but still have to travel to rivals in Manchester. “I can live with the point,” said Arteta after Ramsdale had made several spectacular saves in the closing stages.

An aftermath threatens assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis. Pictures show him swinging his elbow after a battle of words with Andrew Robertson and hitting the puzzled Scot on the chin. The national soccer player immediately protested to referee Paul Tierney, who, however, showed Robertson a yellow card.







“I didn’t see it,” said Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp. “I noticed what is supposed to have happened and I also heard that the pictures speak for themselves,” said the former Bundesliga coach. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which is responsible for the English referees, has already announced an investigation.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is ready for Bayern. The Manchester City star made an impressive comeback after his groin injury for the Champions League cracker against FC Bayern Munich with spectacular goals and got his coach enthusiastic. “We’ve had two incredible decades with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Erling is at this level now,” said coach Pep Guardiola after the 4-1 win at Southampton. “His skills are incredible.”

With his 29th and 30th goals of the season on Saturday, the 22-year-old not only demonstrated his appetite for goals, which he quickly regained. His side kick to make it 3-0, which is well worth seeing, amazed even team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who made his 100th assist in the Premier League in Southampton. “You won’t see a goal like that from me,” emphasized the Belgian, who used to work in Bremen and Wolfsburg. “If I had done it I would be in a hospital in Southampton right now.”

Guardiola was “overwhelmed” by his goalscorer’s 44th competitive goal. The return of the former Dortmunder gives the English champion, who is already in good form, even more impetus before the premier class duel on Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Prime Video) with the German record champions. “We need him,” Guardiola said of his goalkeeper, who played 68 minutes in Southampton. “It was for games like this that the bosses brought him in. The first half wasn’t our best level, but he changed the game with his goal.”







Guardiola therefore compared him to the Portuguese Ronaldo, who also scored goal after goal for his clubs. “They are both machines,” explained the 52-year-old. However, Ronaldo and Messi have won numerous titles, including the Champions League several times. “They have dominated for two decades, not just one year,” said Guardiola. “But Erling is only 22 and is scoring in the toughest league in the world. What he does is remarkable.”