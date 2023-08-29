Lines on your nails .. “health secrets” related to age

Most of the nail edges are vertical, and appear as small, prominent lines extending from below nail to the top. If you run your finger across the nail, you can feel the wavy pattern.

However, there are circumstances under which nail bumps can be considered a sign of a health problem, according to each person.

Causes of bumps on the nails

Vertical nail edges are a natural result of moisture loss that occurs during the human aging process. In general, it is not a cause for concern.

On the other hand, horizontal ridges are a rare phenomenon that can indicate many different health issues. Deep horizontal nail edges, also called Beau’s lines, are often a sign that your nails have stopped growing.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this breakage can be caused by injury to the nail root, illness or infection, severe stress, a skin condition affecting the nail area, vitamin or nutrient deficiencies, or loss of blood flow to the nail.

Additionally, Beau’s lines are a classic symptom of a protein or zinc deficiency. So, if you notice horizontal bumps, it’s time to see a doctor about your nutrition.