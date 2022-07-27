Sinaloa.- Little queue and zero setbacks started today Wednesday Vaccination day for minors 5 to 11 years of age for the application of first doses of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer against Covid-19 at the point of the Ninth Military Zone in Culiacán.

For this vaccination day, the lines were not so long, there were only about 100 peoplebut as soon as they were formed, they advanced for the application of the dose.

During the tour of this vaccination point and the Sports Center of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), the parents mentioned that for reasons of time, work and that on the last day the doses ran out they had not been able to apply the vaccine, however, they mentioned that by receiving the vaccine their children will be safer and more protected against the virus.

Socorro Machado, a mother of a family who took her children to be vaccinated, commented that it is important to be vaccinated, because with the dose, the symptoms that occur when acquiring the virus are less, because in her experience before being vaccinated and having been infected with the virus, it was a Complicated experience by taking very strong shots, but after taking the dose and acquiring the virus, the symptoms were mild without any complications.

He added that during the vaccination and registration process there were no setbacks, so I am pleased that the health authorities have managed well in organizing the conferences.

It is important to mention that at each vaccination point the health secretary is supporting with hydration of oral serums, for infants who are vaccinated.

“We arrived and lined up, half an hour later the vaccine was ready, the truth is that the vaccination day has been very fast, there are no setbacks and the most important thing is that with this it gives us parents peace of mind, since the children do not they were vaccinated,” said Margarita Páez.

It is worth mentioning that at the vaccination points they are also vaccinating children between 12 and 17 years of age who have not received their corresponding doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and also older adults with the pharmaceutical company Cansino.