Berlin (dpa)

Former England star Gary Lineker has expressed his confidence that his country will win the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” at the expense of Spain, during the match that will bring them together this evening at the Berlin Olympic Stadium in the final.

England are looking to end a 58-year journey of frustration, during which they have not reached the podium, something Lineker failed to achieve during his playing career.

Lineker scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for the Three Lions, and became the first English player to win the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup.

“My lifelong ambition as a player was to win a major trophy with England,” Lineker said. “We came close to doing that but it didn’t happen. It’s the same thing with my media career. I always wanted to use those words and say, ‘England men’s team won the World Cup or the European Championships.’ I hope it finally happens today.”

“It will be a tough game of course, they are facing a great Spain team, which includes a group of real stars, in addition to an exceptional player, but I still think we have a good chance,” he said.

“England were very close in the last Euros and lost the final on penalties, and this experience will help them now. Since then I have been saying that the team will do it and win something, and I still believe that,” he explained.

“If it doesn’t happen on Sunday night, maybe in two years, four years, six years, but it will happen because England are improving all the time,” Lineker concluded. “If you keep knocking on the door, it will eventually open.”