The fact that in Britain the defeat of Lewis Hamilton – which matured on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP after a race dominated by the public idol of Her Majesty – did not go down well for many. However, it was not only the British tabloids, always ready to wallow in the controversy, to criticize the decisions of Race Director Michael Masi, who according to the British media would have ‘stolen’ the title from Lewis Hamilton. An overseas sports authority such as Gary Lineker, today a television commentator but in the past a legend of English football and the national team.

Commented via Twitter on the outcome of Yas Marina’s match, the former striker from Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham – who in his career scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for the English national team – targeted yesterday’s GP , making the comparison with a hypothetical football match decisive for the award of the Premier League. “Imagine that Manchester City and Liverpool are point to point for the title. On the last day of the season there is a direct match and City are three goals ahead with a few minutes to go. At that point the referee decides that it would be more exciting to have the series of penalties. In addition, City players must play without shoes. This is F1”Wrote amaro Lineker.

Imagine Man City and Liverpool going toe to toe for the title. On the last day of the season they meet & City are 3 up with just minutes to go. The referee decides it would be more exciting to have a penalty shootout. What’s more the City players have to be barefooted. That’s @ F1 – Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2021