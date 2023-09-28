Genoa – “By the end of October we will open a desk in Bolzaneto to assist people who are unable to obtain benefits within the timescales required by the doctors’ requests. To obtain refunds or tests, collecting signatures or complaining on Facebook takes their time.” This was announced by regional councilor Gianni Pastorino.

Specifically, the desk will deal with: cases of demand for healthcare services and failure to take care of disabled minors for treatment. “There have already been sentences that say what the law says: if you don’t give me the benefits on time, I’ll go to the private sector and you, the local health authority, have to reimburse me”, adds the councilor. The desk will be followed by volunteers from Linea Shared and by the lawyer Rita Lasagna.

“We had to file a lawsuit to reach a conciliation with the ASL and ensure that the therapies my son needs were given. From October he will be followed four times a week. He had over 500 children ahead of him on the waiting list, we were told it would take years, he has a grade 3 autism spectrum disorder”, says Matteo S., one of the parents who chose the path of appealing to justice. “I would like to thank Marco Macrì who assisted us the whole time”.