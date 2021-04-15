The CEO of Bankinter, María Dolores Dancausa, during the presentation of 2020 results. BANKINTER

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) approved this Thursday the brochure for the admission to trading of the shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora, now 100% owned by Bankinter. The company will start trading on the Continuous Market “foreseeably on April 29 and will have a reference price of 1.3175 euros per share, so that the company will be valued at 1.434 billion euros,” the company says in a statement. .

The firm announces that the trading of the shares will begin “without making a prior offer, but through listingIn other words, an exchange of a Bankinter share for one of the insurance company, so that only the current shareholders of the entity led by María Dolores Dancausa will have shares in the company in those first moments.

17.4% of Línea Directa will remain in the hands of Bankinter and the remaining 82.6% will be distributed among the minorities. That is, about 1,184 million euros will be distributed among the 60,000 small investors of the bank, to orange entity. Prior to going public, Línea Directa has paid the bank an extraordinary dividend of 120 million euros. Bankinter has also highlighted that the fair value of the stake will generate a capital gain of approximately 1,000 million euros for the bank, which will be fully retained as equity.

Controlled by Alfonso Botín

Regardless of the established reference value, the market will determine, from the moment in which the shares are admitted to trading and in accordance with the supply and demand guidelines, the initial price of the same ”. The new board will be chaired by Alfonso Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y Naveda, representing the majority shareholder, Cartival, which has 23% in Bankinter, so it will correspond between 19% or 20% of the insurer. The ticker it will be LDA.

April 28 will be the last trading day for the Bankinter shares that give the right to receive Línea Directa shares. On April 29, the first day of listing of Bankinter shares without the right to receive Línea Directa shares. April 30 will be the so-called cut-off date, when the balances of Bankinter shares at the close of the settlement day are those considered for the distribution of Línea Directa shares. On May 3, the shares of the insurer delivered in execution of the operation will be liquidated.

According to Miguel Ángel Merino, CEO of Línea Directa, with this operation “we will become the third Spanish insurer to be listed on the Stock Exchange after 26 years of history”. Línea Directa Aseguradora is a leading Spanish company in direct insurance founded in 1995 as a joint venture between Bankinter and Direct Line Insurance (Royal Bank of Scotland).

The profitability of not having intermediaries

Since its inception, the company revolutionized the Spanish insurance sector with a direct business model and without intermediaries, selling insurance by telephone, in which it achieved excellent results from the beginning, managing to close the 1999 financial year with benefits. Its success has also been based on efficient operations, supported by advanced technology, high prudence in underwriting risks and in claims management.

At the beginning, it only operated in the automobile insurance sector, but the company gradually diversified its portfolio until it expanded to motorcycle insurance (2003), home insurance (2008) and health insurance, a branch in which it operates under the Vivaz brand since 2017. In all lines of business, Línea Directa Aseguradora has been characterized as a benchmark in innovation, digitization, simplicity and excellence in value for money.

The company, which currently has more than 3.2 million clients and an annual turnover of close to 900 million euros in premiums, ranks as the fifth Spanish insurer with the largest market share in the motor industry. In addition, it maintains a strong position in the home and health branches, in which it grows above the market on a recurring basis.

The fifth car insurer

According to Línea Directa, more than 60% of its new policyholders access the company through the digital channel and around 80% carry out the procedures related to their policies online.

It has a combined ratio of 83.4% and a return on equity of 34%, “thanks to its excellent selection of risks, which minimize the loss ratio of its policies, its efficient management and its commercial strategy”, the companies affirm.

Insurance Hotline It is currently the 5th automobile insurer in Spain. In 2017, it entered Health insurance with a new brand that is committed to digitization and rewards for its policyholders.