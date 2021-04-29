Miguel Ángel Merino, CEO of Línea Directa, and Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte, CFO. Pablo Monge

The shares of Línea Directa have soared this Thursday to 30% within minutes of going public. The securities of the insurer have reached 1.7 euros compared to the 1.3175 in which it began to trade. By midmorning, its value was slightly away from that barrier of 1.7 euros.

The other side of the coin of the trading session is Bankinter, the group that until now completely controlled the insurer. The bank managed by María Dolores Dancausa is the value that fell the most in the Ibex at the beginning of the session, with decreases that have reached 1.8%, although throughout the morning they are moderating to around 0.24% . The entity has distributed 82.6% of Línea Directa through the procedure known as listing: no investor has bought shares, but they have been delivered.

“Being listed on the stock market will allow us to have greater autonomy in the strategy and also in setting our own dividend policy,” said the financial director of Línea Directa, Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte.

Línea Directa jumps onto the floor with a return on equity (ROE) of 35%. “The highest in the sector in Europe,” Miguel Ángel Merino, CEO of the insurer, told EL PAÍS this weekend. The explanation, according to Merino, is in a very sophisticated risk selection using the big data [análisis de macrodatos]. “This situation allows us to offer a price up to 30% more competitive than the market average to 3.2 million customers,” he added. Its turnover is almost 900 million euros; These numbers have been obtained organically, without resorting to purchases or mergers.

However, in the market there are doubts about the advantages that going to be listed for Línea Directa will have. Bankinter will retain 17.4% of the shares, although it will not have any director to free itself from the capital requirements that it now suffers due to the imposition of the European Central Bank (ECB). Línea Directa explains part of Bankinter’s success, which has multiplied its initial investment in the insurer by 3.5, from which it has received 1,207 million in dividends.

To list Línea Directa, Bankinter has distributed 82.6% of the share capital of the insured among its shareholders at the rate of one title for each share they control of the bank. To fix its price, the value of Línea Directa was estimated at 1,434 million euros.

Línea Directo stars in the first IPO in 2021 and will be the third listed insurer, along with Mapfre and Catalana Occidente. “We are the second most profitable insurance company in all of Europe, in the non-life field,” says Rodríguez Ugarte.